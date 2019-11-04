JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Gets Hopes Up for Part 9

Hirohiko Araki is one of those creators fans will go to any lengths for. The man is the reason JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure exists, and millions of fans owe Araki for the gift. Since its creation in the late 1980s, JoJo has become a hit with fans worldwide, and they are currently enjoying its eighth installment. And as it looks now, it seems Araki is hoping to carry on with yet another series.

Recently, Araki made a rare appearance outside of Japan at Italy’s Lucca Comics and Game. The huge convention is known to attract manga creators, and Araki went there to support JoJo. During his trip, the artist was asked if the series’ ninth part will take place in Italy, and he was all for it.

According to attendee omitaichi, Araki seemed more than happy to take JoJo back to Italy.

“They asked him if MAYBE JoJo pt9 will be in Italy and Araki asked us HOW MANY OF YOU WANT IT! And he said he will try to write it with an Italian setting,” the fan shared from Araki’s panel.

Of course, fans were very hyped about the comment as it confirmed Araki has a ninth part in mind. The artist is still working through part eight which began in 2011, but JoJolion will have to end at some point. After all, the series has been going on for eight years at this point while other arcs have been smaller. Before now, the longest arc streak was seven years with Steel Ball Run, so there’s a chance Araki might be prepping for JoJo part nine behind the scenes already.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.