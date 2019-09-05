JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Producers Reveal Their Favorite Golden Wind Fights

Golden Wind didn’t just give JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures a brand new locale and characters to experience with Giorno Giovanna and his crew of Stand Users within the Passione mob, it also supplied us with some of the most hard hitting fight scenes that have appeared in the strange franchise to date. With Giorno facing off against Diavolo, the head of Passione, and his never ending stream of minions, there were ample opportunities for his Stand, Golden Wind, to lay the smack down and deliver a series of machine gun blows to his opponents. Recently, Anime News Network had the opportunity to chat with two producers of the fifth season, to ask them what their favorite fights were!

Anime News Network spoke with Golden Wind producers Takamitsu Sueyoshi and Hiroyuki Omori to get their opinions on what the best fights of the Italian based season were and which Stand Users were involved in said brawls:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takamitsu Sueyoshi: “Oh no, it’s so hard to narrow down to one! I’d have to say the battle in Venice between Ghiaccio and Mista, in episode 19 or 20. Even after Mista got shot so many times, he kept fighting. He seems to be kind of a happy-go-lucky person, so seeing him take the battle so seriously was quite impressive.”

Hiroyuki Omori: “Probably the battle in episode 10 or 11, Narancia vs. Formaggio. Flames totally engulf the city, and once they are burning at their absolute peak, they turn purple. It looks pretty cool. But it’s so hard to choose just one battle.”

The fight between Narancia and Formaggio was one of the most ingenious of not just the fifth season but perhaps of the entire JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise as a whole. With Narancia employing his “Little Bomber”, or Aerosmith in the original translation, against this rogue Passione member, the youngest member of Giorno’s crew has to deal with growing smaller and smaller as Formaggio’s Stand takes effect.

The other fight mentioned here is the brawl between Mista and the eccentric, short tempered villain named Ghiacco. Wielding the Stand powers of his “White Album”, Ghiacco has the ability to not just manipulate ice, but to also create a suit of nearly impenetrable armor made of ice itself. The battle that features Mista, Giorno, and Ghiacco manages to highlight some of the strongest aspects of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as a whole. Stand battles aren’t just about which Stand manages to have a higher power level, but how their abilities are used and what clever methods can they employ to achieve victory.

What was your favorite fight from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.