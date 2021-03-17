Scooby-Doo Meets JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in This Wacky Crossover

✖

The Mystery Machine has been traveling the country searching for mysteries for decades now, with Scooby and the gang unmasking hundreds of masked villains along the way, but now, one fan artist has given them a major makeover by imagining what Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma, and Daphne would look like as some of the biggest players in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With a big-time event being hyped for the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki set to land this April via "Joestar The Inherited Soul", it's clear that the Joestars will continue having a bright future in the world of anime.

Though JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first began in the 1980s, landing as a manga series via Weekly Shonen Jump, Scooby-Doo predates the series by quite a number of years that followed this gang of mystery solvers finding themselves pitted against a number of spooky folks. Both JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Scooby-Doo have continued to this day, though the latter has been creating new takes on the Mystery Machine following its initial debut, with the latest incarnation being the feature-length film "Scoob!'. In the latest movie, the Hanna Barbera universe was brought to the modern generation with a number of classic characters being introduced thanks to the new film by Warner Bros.

Reddit Artist Celia Rost shared this impressive crossover fan art that sees the owners of the Mystery Machine fused with characters from the fourth installment of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable, even imaging Yoshikage Kira as a spooky antagonist that is threatening the gang:

As mentioned earlier, the "Joestar The Inherited Soul" event will take place this April and is promising to be the biggest event in the franchise's history. With many believing that the event will give us an idea for when we can expect the arrival of the sixth season of the anime in Stone Ocean, it's clear that Joestar fans are on the edge of their seats for word about how the future of the franchise will continue.

Though the Joestars haven't crossed over with any of the Scooby Gang, they were recently a part of the Shonen Jump crossover game known as Jump Force.

What do you think of this ingenious crossover art? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.