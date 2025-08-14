JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares Major Update on Steel Ball Run Episode One

At this summer’s Anime Expo, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run revealed the David Production creative team that will be bringing the story of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppelli to life. Unfortunately, the convention did not reveal when we can expect the next anime chapter to arrive, though work is still taking place in the background. In fact, a major development has been revealed when it comes to the upcoming anime’s premiere, potentially meaning that fans might be getting a release date for the anime adaptation far sooner than many might expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yoshikazu Iwanami is the acting sound director for the highly anticipated entry in the Joestar saga following the Stone Ocean’s conclusion. In a surprising update, Iwanami confirmed that the sound work on episode one is finished. Specifically, the director revealed the news on his social media account, stating, “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run’s sound work on episode 1 is finished. It’s awesome! The sound concept is “Dance with Steel Ball Run.” It’s a danceable soundtrack! Stay tuned! I want an Emmy Award for Best Sound. What should I do? lol.” Considering Iwanami has been the sound director on Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, Stardust Crusaders, and Stone Ocean, he has earned his cred when it comes to this world of Stands.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7

Steel Ball Run

Sound work on episode 1 is https://t.co/xly5z5qNey's awesome!

The sound concept is

"Dance with Steel Ball Run."

It's a danceable soundtrack!

Stay tuned!

I want an Emmy Award for Best Sound. What should I do? lol pic.twitter.com/oTQMNY6ix5 — 岩浪美和 (@namisuke1073) August 12, 2025

What is The Steel Ball Run?

For years, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has been considered one of the best entries of the anime franchise by creator Hirohiko Araki, and for good reason. While taking place in a new setting than the anime’s previous locales, the horse race across North America combines a fast-paced tempo with some of the strangest Stand battles to date. With Stone Ocean ending on Netflix in 2022, fans have waited almost three years for the anime’s return, and what a return it will be.

Johnny and Gyro’s story sees the pair attempting to win the horse race, as the victor is promised whatever their heart desires. This is particularly interesting to the Joestar as Johnny lost the use of his legs and wishes to regain his ability to walk. Luckily, this disability does not stop Johnny Joestar’s ability to ride horseback, and he makes for a serious competitor in this late 1800s competition. Since this takes place in a new universe, expect to see some familiar figures arrive with new identities and backstories, adding a massive wrinkle into the mix.

Following the Steel Ball Run’s finale in the manga, creator Hirohiko Araki weaved new stories for the Joestar bloodline. JoJolion focuses on a brand new take on the sleepy town known as Morioh, while the latest arc, The JOJOLands, focuses on the siblings of Jodio and Dragona as they attempt to pull off heists to secure their mother’s financial future. We might be waiting for quite some time to see these two stories adapted to an anime, but considering the popularity of the franchise, it will most likely only be a matter of time.

Want to see what the future holds for the Joestars? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.