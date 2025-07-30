Marvel Created a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Crossover (And No One Noticed)

The worlds of Japanese manga and North American comic books have joined forces quite a few times in the past, especially in recent years as both mediums become that much more popular. Marvel’s Merc With a Mouth Deadpool teamed up with My Hero Academia’s All Might, the Avengers fought against Attack on Titan’s most popular behemoths, and Spider-Man has even teamed up with Ultraman. In a wild easter egg, the world of the Joestars has made its way into the Marvel Universe as one animated series has decided to pay tribute to one of the most popular members of the Joestars and the series known as Diamond is Unbreakable.

While animated Marvel series like X-Men ’97, What If?, and the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda are tailor-made for an older crowd, this fact hasn’t stopped the Marvel universe from creating stories meant for a far younger audience. Such is the case with Marvel’s Iron Man And His Awesome Friends, an animated show that gathers together Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho to battle evil with a far lighter storytelling method. In a recent episode that aired earlier this month, the armored trio find themselves facing off against Ultron, the mechnical menace that has long been a villainous foil to the Avengers. During Ultron’s introduction, he busts a move that is ripped straight from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as he unleashes a pose used by Diamond is Unbreakable’s Josuke. You can watch the tribute scene below or the full episode on Disney+.

JoJo’s American Adventure

While none of the Joestars have ever met any of Marvel’s finest, this hasn’t stopped the Hirohiko Araki created franchise from having a major influence on North American comic books in the past. Perhaps one of the most notable influences is with the now infamous comic book series known as Diesel. The original comic, released by Antarctic Press in 1997, is an almost direct translation of Stardust Crusaders, introducing characters like Thomas Diesel and various Stands. The comic itself doesn’t even attempt to call the Stands something different, directly referring to the beings that sprang from the mind of Araki.

While we aren’t preparing for a Joestar/Marvel crossover in the future, we are getting ready for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s return to the anime world. Earlier this summer, David Production revealed new details regarding the Steel Ball Run, the next season of the franchise that will follow a horse race across North America. Taking place in the late 1800s, the original manga arc is considered by many fans to be one of the best storylines of the series. While Johnny Joestar’s anime arrival has yet to reveal a release date, this September will see a new event arrive that is promising to unleash new details about the horse race.

Want to see what the Joestars have in store for the future in the anime world?