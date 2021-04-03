Why You Should Get Excited For JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

The story of the Stone Ocean is most assuredly one of the most insane sagas of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s franchise, and we thought now would be the best time to break down why you should be excited for Season Six. With the manga continuing to follow the Joestars with the likes of Steelball Run and JoJolion, it seems as if the family bloodline will continue in the world of anime for years to come.

The Stands

Before getting into anything else when it comes to story or characters, we would be remiss if we didn’t dive into just how crazy the Stands are in this installment of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Jolyne’s Stand, Stone Free, for example sets itself apart from the Stands of the protagonists we’ve seen before by employing the use of its strands in ingenious ways, also giving our main heroine some unexpected abilities. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the Stands of both the heroes and the villains get downright insane, with Jolyne at one point in the story having to wear the skin of a dead rat to sneak around the prison she’s in. Speaking of which…

The Setting

Stone Ocean holds the honor of having one of the most original environments for the Stand users to congregate, taking place in a maximum security women’s prison in the good old US of A, specifically Florida. The confined space of the prison makes for some of the most claustrophic, dangerous fights in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure history, making Jolyne’s work truly cut out for her. Whereas pretty much all the seasons before this one were in wide open spaces, sometimes travelling the world, Stone Ocean decides to change things up and is made better for it.

The Joestars

Jolyne herself, for those who don’t know, is the young daughter of Jotaro, the protagonist of the third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stardust Crusaders. She finds herself placed into the maximum security prison after being framed by her then boyfriend for a murder she didn’t commit. Though she has no love for her father, it’s that relationship that moves the story forward of Stone Ocean, creating some high stakes for the father and daughter pair. Also, while there are plenty of new villains that the installment introduces, Dio Brando’s shadow is felt throughout the story perhaps in the strongest way since his death.

Reading Stone Ocean Will Help Ensure An Anime Season

Most importantly, if you get excited for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and tell your friends, who then tell THEIR friends, the more likely it is that an eventual season for the anime following its events will be secured. So if you haven’t had the chance to check this out and are a huge fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, find yourself a copy of Stone Ocean and give it a read.

What’s your favorite season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.