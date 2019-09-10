JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Teams Up With Glamb on New Fashion Line

The Golden Wind may have ended with Giorno Giovanna taking over the Passione mob from the villainous Diavolo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t relive the insanity and brilliance of the season on your sleeve! Fashion producers Glamb are continuing their relationship with the fan favorite franchise, creating some new shirts and wares that show off the most recent Italian Stand Users. With the relationship between the franchise and the fashion line beginning in 2017, Glamb certainly has learned their way around a Joestar!

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared a number of images of the upcoming shirts that show off a few of our beloved protagonists, two of Diavolo’s would-be assassins, and most importantly, an image of Doppio chatting into a live frog:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jojo collaborates with a fashion brand glamb. Wow, Doppio’s frog phone ! Torururururu ! pic.twitter.com/7d22SVu0fZ — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) September 7, 2019

Glamb had previously created fashions that followed the season of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable, creating some downright jaw dropping designs of both the heroes and villains of the franchise itself. We can tell you that if we had to choose just one of the designs that they’re showing off from their Golden Wind line, pound for pound, we would go with the Doppio designs for its sheer hilarity.

Doppio, of course, was the split personality sharing mind space with Diavolo, with the frog speaking psychopath acting as a “hiding place” for the Passione mob boss. While not necessarily as diabolical as his “boss”, Doppio still did everything that Diavolo ordered him to and was more than willing to kill any enemy that got in their way. Though he died while in the body of Bucciarati during the conclusion of Golden Wind, his memory can live on in his hilarious fascination with using frogs and ice cream cones as telephones!

Which of these fashion items will you be picking up from Glamb that spotlight JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.