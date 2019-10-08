JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Releases New Kishibe Rohan OVA Poster

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure shot to fame earlier this year with its bombastic run of Golden Wind. The latest series reminded fans all over about the wonders of Giorno Giovanni. When the series ended, fans around the world admitted they were not sure how to cope without new JoJo, but it seems the series will end their suffering soon.

After all, JoJo is ready to reveal several new OVA episodes based on a fan-favorite character. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will be getting some new OVA episodes, and a poster has been released for the upcoming installments.

As you can see below, the poster is a colorful one with a blocked background of purple and yellow. Of course, Kishibe is in the center, and he looks as colorful as ever. With his green hair swept back by wind, the protagonist looks lean as he launches forward into a run.

Key visual for the new “Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan” OVA covering the chapters “At a Confessional” and “The Run.” A special six city screening tour will begin December 8th https://t.co/FvRaJ9KRF6 pic.twitter.com/zAC2tKdS0b — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) October 8, 2019

Obviously, his clothes are just as vibrant as his hair, and Kishibe is rocking the purple look. The outfit certainly elongates the hero, and fans can only imagine how Heaven’s Door would look if it were included in the poster.

The brand-new image has fans hyped for the OVA updates, and it seems like they will be getting a tour in Japan. It has been announced that JoJo will host a six-city screening tour for the episodes beginning on December 8. Currently, there is no word on when these OVA episodes will go live abroad, but fans are hoping their stream on Crunchyroll or other sites sooner rather than later.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.