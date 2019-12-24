JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Goes Viral Thanks to This Fan-Fiction Meme

When it comes to fandoms, there are all sorts of beautiful things. The community aspect continues to draw in new fans years after a fandom rises up, and they go on to create fan works. From artwork to videos, fans carry on the legacies of their favorite series, and fan-fiction is one of the most popular ways of doing so.

And for all of you JoJo fans, fan-fiction is the thing that just made the series’ creator go viral on social media.

Over on Reddit, the ordeal began when a fan posted a video of Hirohiko Araki at a fan event. The old-school clip shows the creator of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure sitting beside a colleague. And as you can watch below, the clip only gets stranger from there.

It appears Araki is looking at a folder given to him by a JoJo fan. The artist opens the book for a second to look at the fan work, and he closes it almost immediately with a very concerned expression.

The throwback clip has fans debating on what Araki actually saw, but fans have made the video go viral. It has been posted to both Reddit and Twitter to show the world how a creator may react after seeing fan works that rest outside of the norm. You know, such as explicit content or whatnot.

Of course, any fandom is likely to have some sort of odd fan work out there, and this video shows a bold reaction to such a piece. Now, fans of JoJo can feel better about their own projects no matter how lewd; After all, it seems like it would be hard to beat whatever Araki was shown in this viral video!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry.