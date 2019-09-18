This Fan-Made JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Game Has Fans Feeling Jealous

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is enjoying a major boost in popularity, and fans want more of the franchise than ever. Thanks to the advent of online streaming, the once-niche title is known as a heavy hitter for fans all over the world, and its rise has put a shortage on merchandise. There is a definite premium on JoJo collectibles nowadays, and it seems one fan has seeded the fandom with a much-wanted video game idea.

After all, the idea of having control of your own Stand in a virtual reality sounds too good to pass up. Now, fans are hoping Reddit user othercrow finds a way to bring such a program to life.

Taking to social media, the netizen shared a clip he recorded from a VR JoJo game he’s been working on. The clip has the gamer inside the body of Jotaro Kujo, the main protagonist of Stardust Crusaders. The beefy hero is dressed in a rather colorful outfit, and his Stand can be seen behind him.

The clip is mirrored so fans can see how Jotaro looks all dressed up in the game. The graphics are simple given its fan-made budget, but it moves well and includes a favorite JoJo pose. Now, fans are begging for othercrow to make this game public and fully fleshed out.

Of course, this is not the first JoJo game to exist, but it is one of the more recent. The very first game went live back in 1993 on the Super Famicom in Japan. A total of ten video games have debuted under the franchise’s name, and JoJo heroes have showed up in several other titles. Most notably, Jotaro made an appearance in Bandai Namco’s Jump Force game which gave fans the ability control the outlandish hero.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.