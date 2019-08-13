JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Clip Shows Why Jotaro Is A Worthy Pick For Best JoJo

Jotaro Kujo is one of the most iconic protagonists of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise. The grandson of Joseph Joestar, the second protagonist of the series and star of Battle Tendency, Kujo wields the power of his Stand, Star Platinum, in an attempt to bring down the nefarious vampire, Dio Brando, once and for all. While there were numerous instances in the third season, Stardust Crusaders, of Jotaro proving his mettle, perhaps none moreso, or as ridiculous as, the scene shared by a JoJo fan on social media!

Twitter User Julien Forts shared this iconic clip of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders wherein Jotaro is able to trick the Enemy Stand user, Impostor Captain Tennille, by making up a ridiculous story that he falls for hook, line, and sinker (pun intended):

People whose favorite JoJo is Jotaro are completely valid because of this scene alone pic.twitter.com/EoE9fNBTjj — xforts (@julienforts) August 11, 2019

During his adventure to get to Egypt to stop the villainous plan of Dio Brando, Jotaro encounters a number of strange enemies along the way. This sea captain, Captain Tennille, isn’t even the strangest seafaring Stand wielder that we encounter in season three and it’s not even close. Eventually, Jotaro and friends encounter “Forever”, a giant orangutan whose Stand is literally a yacht that it can control.

Captain Tennille, or rather his impostor, has the Stand “Dark Blue Moon” which is an aquatic ethereal being that manages to sap the strength from its opponents thanks to its barnacles. While it has a serious advantage over other Stands when its in the water, this doesn’t save it from being ultimately defeated by Jotaro’s Stand, Star Platinum.

Each protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had a different strength that can set them apart from the other season’s bloodlines. Jotaro has a quick wit, and though he is stoic and lacks an overall sense of humor, his ability to outsmart others and set up a plan such as this one, revealing the Enemy Stand wielder by making a ridiculous method of detecting him worked on so many levels. Jotaro is arguably the biggest protagonist in the franchise as he appears numerous times in future seasons, such as Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and the upcoming Stone Ocean.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.