“I’m Always by Myself”: Witch Watch Creator Talks Post-Pandemic Work Life

While much of the world has transitioned back to normal life following the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic, there are some professions that still feel the intense shift in atmosphere and sociability while working. In a recent interview panel hosted by MANGA Plus, Witch Watch‘s creator, Kenta Shinohara discussed how much his work-life has been affected following the pandemic and how lonely it can be to be a mangaka in the modern age.

Upon being asked what his working environment is like, and if he has anything he considers to be indispensable while working, the artist stated that the entirety of his workflow is in a digital environment, and that even though there used to be other staff members coming in and out of the office during the day, ever since a majority of staff moved to remote workspaces following lockdown procedures, forcing the mangaka to spend a majority of his time working completely alone. Of course, to follow up on this point he mentions that his computer is absolutely indispensable for his workflow – as well as his insulated coffee mug, of course.

Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch Is One of Shonen Jump’s Most Unique Ongoing Series In Years

In a climate where manga fans are flooded with battle shonen like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, there’s something truly special about seeing a manga like Witch Watch take off and earn mainstream attention. The series primarily follows Nico Wakatsuki, a high school witch who recently moved in with her childhood friend Morihito Otogi after completing her magic training. Morihito is meant to become Nico’s familiar and protect her, but the young witch also has ulterior motives to use their unique situation to make Morihito return her longtime crush she’s had on him. While the pair occasionally deal with greater magical threats and supernatural beasts, Witch Watch also balances a charming slice-of-life story that explores how magic would be a benefit – and detriment – to an average teenager’s life.

With an anime adaptation set to begin airing in April as part of the spring 2025 anime season, Witch Watch is the perfect ongoing series to pick up for those who need just a little dose of magic to change up their shonen palette. The characters are extremely well-written and witty, and the magic system feels extremely well thought out and explored within the series’ narrative. While Witch Watch has only been serializing since 2021, it’s already been nominated for a Next Manga Award and has well over 1.1 million copies in circulation.

