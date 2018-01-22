SM Entertainment To Release Jonghyun’s Final Album Posthumously

It has almost been a month since the world learned of Jonghyun’s passing. The idol passed in December after an apparent suicide attempt, leaving fans of SHINee and SM Entertainment distraught. Now, the agency has revealed its plans for Jonghyun’s final album, and SM Entertainment says it will release the music posthumously.

Taking to social media, SM Entertainment detailed its plans for the album “Poet | Artist.” The music will be released on January 24, but the tracks will go public a day early alongside a special music video. All of the album’s profits will go to Jonhyun’s family as well as those in needs.

You can read the agency’s official statement about the album release below (via AllKPop):

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We’re letting fans who loved Jonghyun and his music know about his album release. We’ll be revealing the album Jonghyun worked on last year, which was planned to be released in the new year. Jonghyun’s album ‘Poet | Artist’ will be released online on January 23 at 12PM KST, while the physical album will be released on the 24th. The MV will be released along with the digital release. We hope that Jonghyun’s heart is received by you all as he loved music more than anyone else and communicated through music. All the sales from the album will be given to Jonghyun’s mother as well as to those in need. Thank you.”

The album cover for Jonghyun’s impending release has also been revealed. The artwork, which can be seen above, shows the singer-songwriter in profile. Wearing a red sweater, Jonghyun is shown staring out of frame with his blonde hair brushed back from his face. SM Entertainment has also released the track list for “Poet | Artist” which can be found below:

빛이 나 (Shinin’)

환상통 (Only One You Need)

와플 (#Hashtag)

기름때 (Grease)

Take The Dive

사람 구경 중 (Sightseeing)

Rewind

하루만이라도 (Just for a day)

어떤 기분이 들까 (I’m So Curious)

Sentimental

우린 봄이 오기 전에 (Before Our Spring)

