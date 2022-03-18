Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Cosplay Shows Off Maki's Movie Makeover

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced plenty of sorcerers throughout the first season of its anime adaptation, but the prequel film gave us the opportunity to learn more about some of the players outside of Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara. Focusing on the student Yuta Okkotsu, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 gave viewers the chance to see more of Maki in action, with the Jujutsu sorcerer receiving new cosplay that helps in bringing one of the biggest students of Jujutsu Tech to life once again.

Maki is currently higher up the chain within Jujutsu Tech versus Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi, having been able to hone her supernatural abilities to make her quite the powerhouse. In the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, we were able to see Maki show off her skills during the "Kyoto Goodwill Event" which saw two different supernatural high schools competing in a friendly competition, which went about as wrong as wrong can get. With her showing off her skills in the prequel film as well, fans definitely shouldn't be surprised that Maki is set to play a bigger role in the second season of the anime adaptation, currently being produced by Studio MAPPA of Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man fame.

Instagram Cosplayer Lily Shibe shared this brand new take on Maki, a student at Jujutsu Tech who isn't afraid to dish out as much as she gets on both the battlefield and in the classroom, with the character set to have more of a presence in the anime series which is set to return next year, 2023, via season two:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 wasn't able to overtake Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in the box office department, with the latter becoming the most profitable anime film of all time, but that hasn't stopped it not just from seeing success in Japan, but in North America as well as the prequel film was able to hit the top five for its weekend release. Both Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen are the "new kids on the block" when it comes to Weekly Shonen Jump, but have wasted little time in becoming two of the biggest Shonen series.

