Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay is Ready for Season 2 With Gojo's Past Team

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay group is getting ready for Season 2 of the anime by taking on the Gojo's Past arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series! Jujutsu Kaisen had one of the most successful anime debuts of the last few years, and thus the franchise had continued with its very own feature film not long after the anime ended its run. With both the success of the first season and movie under its belt, it was no surprise to fans when it was announced that the anime would be returning for a full second season some time next year.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is currently scheduled to hit in 2023, and while there are few details about what to expect, when the anime does return it will be adapting the next major arc of the series, Gojo's Past. As teased by the name of the arc, it will be shedding a light at Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri's time as Jujutsu High School students as Gojo and Geto take on a dangerous mission that sets them on their current paths. To hype up the upcoming arc, a group of awesome cosplay artists led by @asu_zzz on Instagram has brought this young trio to life! Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0's feature film already shed a light on a major part of Gojo and Geto's past with one another, and during its events had actually shown fans the first look at some of the moments from the Gojo's Past arc that tie back into the present day events of the prequel series. It's the first major arc we'll see when the anime returns, and will hopefully provide all of the hype that the arc sets up for an even wilder arc that follows for the rest of the second season.

If you wanted to check out Jujutsu Kaisen's first season before the new episodes hit next year, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie has yet to set a proper home media release date as of this writing, however, as it's still making its way through international territories. But what do you think? Are you excited to see what's coming in Jujutsu Kaisen's next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!