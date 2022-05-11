Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Stunning New Figure of Sukuna

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has easily earned its place as one of the biggest Shonen series around, with the recent prequel film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, helping to push the creation of Gege Akutami to new heights. With the spooky supernatural series giving protagonist Yuji Itadori a terrifying villain that resides within his own body in Sukuna, the king of the curses, a new statue has captured the menace of the antagonist that is clearly one of the strongest beings in the story that introduced anime fans to the students of Jujutsu Tech and countless supernatural beings that they face.

In the medium of anime, having a Shonen protagonist struggling with an inner demon is certainly nothing new, with franchises such as Naruto, Bleach, and Demon Slayer seeing characters attempting to hold back a villain that is bouncing around the heroes' heads. Sukuna is definitely one of the most powerful, however, as it seems that no hero or villain has been able to come close to matching his power. While Sukuna had no role to play in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, with the prequel movie focusing on the tragic tale of Yuta Okkotsu rather than Yuji Itadori, expect the king of the curses to have a big part in the second season of the anime series dropping next year.

Twitter User KaiKaiKitan shared a new look at this upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen statue, with the company Shibuya Scramble having previously created figures for the Shonen series as well as figures for franchises such as Sword Art Online, Fate/Grand Order, and Re:Zero Starting Life in Another World to name a few:

Ryomen Sukuna Shibuya Scramble 1/7 Scale Figure has been announced! pic.twitter.com/vDUhr5GGWk — shiro (@kaikaikitan) May 8, 2022

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to reveal the exact date as to when Studio MAPPA will be releasing the next season of the anime series, though the release window is set for next year. With the manga continuing to tell the story of the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech, there are some major storylines that are set to be adapted when it comes to the return of Yuji Itadori and his friends as Seto continues his bid to eliminate everyone in the world that doesn't have cursed energy.

