Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares Preview for New Tie-In Manga

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is getting ready to make its debut, and you know what that means? While the anime team works hard behind the scenes, the manga’s creator has their own schedule to keep up with. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is getting a special manga tie-in, and it will go live before long. So if you want a peek at what’s coming for the manga, you’re in luck as a little teaser was released this week.

The special put out a new preview this week ahead of its debut this coming weekend. Shonen Jump will put out the movie tie-in before Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hits Japanese theaters on December 24. But if you were expecting a hefty blurb, well – Shueisha is going to disappoint.

As shared by kaikaikitan on Twitter, the latest Shonen Jump blurb is short. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 reminded fans its manga tie-in is a week away and described it by writing, “[Yuta] and the other first years have decidedto work for a certain reason…?!”

Clearly, the preview is not giving much away, so fans can look forward to whatever Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is holding back. In the meantime, readers can still check on Gege Akutaami’s manga has the artist put out a new chapter this past weekend. And of course, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga is available to read. Viz Media has already published the prequel stateside if you want to read it ahead of the holidays, and its official synopsis can be found below:

“In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the curse that haunts him?”

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's upcoming special? Will you be checking out the movie as soon as possible?