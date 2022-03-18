Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now making its way through theaters in North America and other international territories following its debut in Japan last year, and that means now it’s time to answer some of fans’ biggest questions! This new feature film will be the first experience many fans have with Akutami’s original four chapter limited series before it became the full Jujutsu Kaisen series as we know it today. Introducing fans to a brand new character only teased in passing with the anime’s first season, the movie actually includes some very notable set up for the future of the franchise.

The simple answer to the question of whether or not Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has a post-credits scene is yes. The new movie does indeed have an extra scene following the end of the credits, so make sure that you stay until the end to see an extra bit of special material. The more exciting aspects about this new scene, however, are its ties to not only the original prequel manga story but the current events of the series as well. Read on below for a full spoiler-filled breakdown of Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s post-credits scene! You’ve been warned, there are full spoilers here!

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, for the most part, is a direct adaptation of the four-chapter manga, Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. That means the same material can be seen in the manga, but the movie adds a few characters and elements that fill out the conflicts even more. This includes the brand new moment seen during Jujutsu Kaisen 0‘s post-credits scene. It returns to present-day Yuta Okkotsu, who has gone on a new mission overseas during his second year enrolled in Jujutsu Tech. He has not only reunited with Miguel, who had fought for Suguru Geto against Satoru Gojo during the events of the movie, but soon it’s revealed that Gojo approached the two of them.

It’s clear he has some new plan in mind, but unfortunately this is where the post-credits scene ends. It’s vague, but has some strong ties to the events of the manga. Fitting in exactly in a certain point where Gojo is said to have had a previous conversation with Yuta, without giving too much away this post-credits scene will come into play following the Shibuya Incident arc. This arc will be the majority focus of the now in the works second season, so this final bit is readying fans for Yuta’s official debut in the TV anime someday.

It's unknown whether that will be for Season 2 or even Season 3 of the anime, but it's an exciting tease nonetheless as it's something fans never got to see in the manga! But what do you think of it? How did you like Jujutsu Kaisen 0's movie as a whole?