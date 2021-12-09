Twitter’s Most-Tweeted Shows Include Jujutsu Kaisen, Squid Game, and More

When it comes to conversation, social media has become a lifelilne for many, and its importance has only grown during the pandemeic. Entertainment continues to see us through the ordeal, and with all sorts of titles to juggle, netizens head online to compare notes on their favorite shows and films. Now, Twitter has pulled the data to see what shows were talked about the most amongst its users, and it turns out anime dominated the competition with some help from a breakout K-drama.

The update was posted this afternoon courtesy of Twitter Data. The service shared its most-tweeted topics from sports to film and beyond. When it came to TV series, anime came in on top with several shows in the top ten list. In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen was the site’s second most-tweeted show globally, and it didn’t rank up alone.

According to Twitter Data, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba landed in fourth place this year on the list. Tokyo Revengers made its debut on the list at seventh place, and fans are still impressed by the pull. The show debuted its first season recently, and it still managed to drum up enough buzz to make the list.

As for third place, South Korea’s own Squid Game ranked high on the list. The hit show was all anyone could talk about for weeks upon its debut, and Squid Game has even scored a sequel order given its popularity. But when it came to first place, reality TV won out in the end. Big Brother Brazil was the most-tweeted TV show in 2021, so you might want to check it out if you’ve not yet.

Want a rundown of the full top ten list? You can check it out below:

Big Brother Brazil



Jujutsu Kaisen



Squid Game



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba



WandaVision



A Fazenda 13



Tokyo Revengers



In the Soop



Sen Cal Kapimi



Pui Pui Mulcar



What do you think about this wild list from Twitter? Are you surprised to see how high anime ranked in 2021? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.