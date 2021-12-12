Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Releases New Manga for the Movie: Read

Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped a special manga tie-in for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! After the debut season of the anime struck a chord with fans around the world, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a debut feature film effort. Part of the surprise for the announcement was that this new movie would be fulfilling the very important role of adapting the official prequel series that takes place a year before the events of the main series and sets up some pretty big reveals for the future of the anime. But that’s not all.

Part of the fun of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is seeing not only the first real look at Yuta Okkotsu in action (as he had only been mentioned in passing before), but seeing how characters like Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, Panda, and Satoru Gojo were like before Yuji Itadori meets them in the main series. Now Gege Akutami has returned to this prequel timeline for a special tie-in manga featuring all of these young faces as they prepare for the upcoming release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters in Japan later this month. You can check it out here thanks to Viz Media!

https://twitter.com/shonenjump/status/1470049804432461824?s=20

The special tie-in manga for Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s movie was announced as a giveaway for those lucky fans who managed to catch it in theaters when it drops in Japan on December 24th. Touted as a Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5, this tie-in does not include any of the other additional extras such as the special message from Gege Akutami fans will get with the movie giveaway, but includes the nine pages of new material from the creator. These new pages sees Yuta and the other first year students trying to make some quick cash.

It’s a very light hearted affair fit for the intensity of the full movie to come, and is another great look at the original take on each of the first year characters before Akutami had finalized their designs in the full series. Unfortunately, it’s also going to be the only way fans outside of Japan can experience the new movie as while it’s getting ready for a release in Japan later this month, it has yet to set any official international release plans as of this writing. But what do you think?

Excited to see what Jujutsu Kaisen brings to theaters with Jujutsu Kaisen 0? What are you most excited to see from the prequel manga in full animation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!