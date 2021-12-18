Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares Sneak Peek at New Movie’s Exclusive Manga

Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely the biggest work of mangaka Gege Akutami, focusing on Yuji Itadori’s struggles in the supernatural world from both demonic entities and his superpowered classmates. Now, before a second season is confirmed, a prequel film is slated to arrive in Japan later this month, with a first look hitting the net of the manga adaptation that will be made available in theaters screening the movie. While the film hasn’t been announced with a North America release, most fans think it’s a foregone conclusion that Yuta Okkutsu’s story will hit the West.

For those who might not be familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s origins, the first story in this universe created by Gege Akutami didn’t arrive under the name of Jujutsu Kaisen at all. First hitting the stands as a story titled Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, the manga arrived prior to Jujutsu Kaisen getting its formal name and followed a protagonist who most assuredly wasn’t the Shonen hero we came to know in Yuji Itadori. Taking readers on an adventure that focused on Jujutsu Tech’s young sorcerers and the struggles of Yuta in this supernatural world, it seems as though the prequel is looking to reveal new details about the supernatural world that has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years.

The Unofficial Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter Account shared this new look at the upcoming manga special that will hit theaters in Japan, though there has yet to be news regarding the film’s release in North America and whether or not anime fans in the West will also get the opportunity to get their hands on this new printed story:

While the anime prequel is one of the biggest things that Jujutsu Kaisen fans are looking forward to, many fans of the anime are crossing their fingers that Studio MAPPA is preparing to announce that a second season is in the works for the popular Shonen series, with the first season coming to a close earlier this year. With major events like the Culling Game currently being told in the manga by Gege Akutami, there are plenty of events for a potential second season to cover.

What do you think of this first look at Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s upcoming manga special? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.