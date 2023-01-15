Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.

As you can see below, the piece is courtesy of Instagram user jino_cos. The cosplayer is one of the biggest on Instagram thanks to their anime-centric pieces, and of course, they had to give Jujutsu Kaisen a nod ahead of 2023. They took Gojo out for a spin to hype his season two comeback, and their tribute makes Gojo look fine.

After all, the sorcerer is seen wearing his usual black uniform, and his jacket's high collar is zipped all the way. With his hands in his pockets, Gojo's eyes are unbound in this new cosplay, and their wig is on point. In fact, it is almost hard to believe this hair piece isn't real given how well it is styled, but that is what Gojo would want. The man isn't a slouch and vain enough to admit as much freely.

Clearly, jino_cos put major effort into this cosplay as everything from Gojo's pose to his expression is spot on. We can hopefully expect more tributes from the fan as Jujutsu Kaisen nears its season two debut. The show is expected to return to the air in July 2023, and its two main arcs will put Gojo center stage once more.

What do you think about this fan's take on Gojo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.