Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Explores Nobara’s Gnarliest Injury

Jujutsu Kaisen has a number of powerful fighters under its care, and Nobara Kugisaki is high on that list. After training at Jujutsu High, the sorcerer has become tougher than ever, and she has gone through some rough periods in the anime already. Of course, the manga has explored some of her wildest moments yet, and one fan is bringing Nobara’s worst injury to life as proof.

Over on Instagram, the piece was done courtesy of shakurei_cos. The fan felt it was time to bring Nobara to life, and they did so beautifully. From head to toe, this Jujutsu Kaisen look is spot-on, and it is hard to overlook the massive wound on her face.

As you can see above, Nobara comes to life with a messy copper wig that cuts off above the shoulder. When paired with the Jujutsu High uniform, this cosplay is pretty impeccable, and some gnarly makeup skills come together to make a devastating sight. After all, Nobara’s face is all messed up in this shot, and manga readers will know why.

If you are caught up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you will know Nobara is hit with her share of injuries. One of them comes to light in chapter 125, and it is thanks to Idle Transfiguration. During the emotional chapter, fans learn all about Nobara’s past and her childhood friends. But by the end, Nobara is left for dead when a curse blows back and rips half of her face to shreds.

Clearly, this cosplay does not go that far, but it definitely conveys the gruesome nature of Nobara’s injury. Manga readers still don’t know whether Nobara will survive the blast, but Arata Nitta has given Jujutsu Kaisen fans hope. So for now, we can only hope the heroine lives to see more battles…!

