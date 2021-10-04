Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Sub and Dub to Funimation

Jujutsu Kaisen may be hard at work on its anime behind the scenes, but the show is living large even without new episodes on the horizon. If you did not know, the hit anime has become one of the biggest on the scene, and it just got a lot easier to watch. Thanks to Funimation, Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming on its platform, and it comes with the dub in tow.

“Attention all Jujutsu Sorcerers! TOHO Animation’s hit action series Jujutsu Kaisen will be available on Funimation in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well in Latin America and French-, German- and Russian-speaking Europe on Funimation’s Wakanim streaming service beginning today, October 4,” the company shared in a new statement.

According to Funimation, all 24 episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen have been added to the service. Subscribers will be able to watch both the subbed and dubbed versions for the first time ever on Funimation.

“We know Funimation fans will be excited to explore the world Jujutsu Kaisen,” Asa Suehira, the Chief Content Officer for Funimation Global Group, shared. “The narrative, animation and characters of Jujutsu Kaisen all make up a masterful tapestry of storytelling.”

Obviously, Funimation users are celebrating, but this isn’t the first time Jujutsu Kaisen has been available to watch. Crunchyroll has been streaming the subbed series since it premiered some time ago. These days, the anime’s team is hard at work on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as the prequel film promises to flesh out Gege Akutami’s world. The movie is slated to hit Japan ahead of Christmas, so stateside fans will likely check it out in 2022.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? You can check out the anime’s synopsis here: “Yuji Itadori is a high school student with amazing physical abilities, living a normal life. But one day, in order to save his schoolmate from a “curse,” he eats a special grade cursed object, “Sukuna’s Finger,”and gets the curse within his soul. Itadori, who now shares his body with the cursed spirit “Sukuna,” transfers to an institution specializing in curses, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, to be guided by the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo… A story of a high school student who carries a curse in order to exorcise it. With no way of turning back, his fierce tale begins to unfold…”

