Viral Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Toji's Very Cursed Companion to Life

Few fandoms go as hard for their franchise than Jujutsu Kaisen. Over the years, Gege Akutami has built the dark series into a behemoth, and its anime launch pushed Yuji Itadori into the stratosphere. From pro sports tributes to Megan Thee Stallion samples, Jujutsu Kaisen is everywhere, and now one fan has sent the series viral thanks to their... cursed take on Toji Fushiguro.

Love or hate him, Toji is one of the most popular figures in Jujutsu Kaisen. His impressive power and naughty reputation made Toji a quick fave with fans. In the wake of Jujutsu Kaisen season two, Toji has become a fandom staple, so cosplayers shunsukecos and knite decided to tackle the fighter.

And of course, Toji couldn't do it alone. He had to bring his cursed spirit comrade, and trust us. You've never seen the spirit like this before.

The TikTok cosplay brings Toji to life with a simple uniform, but its star is on the man's back. In the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen helped make Toji's cursed worm spirit a meme, and this cosplay takes it up a notch. After all, the cursed tribute turns the storage curse into a human, and we're not sure we can ever unsee this homage.

Obviously, the cursed Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is on point, and fans are loving the TikTok tribute. If you have not met Toji for yourself, it is easy enough to find the fabled Zenin mercenary. Both seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen are streaming now on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for those who want more info on Akutami's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this viral Jujutsu Kaisen tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!