Megan Thee Stallion Drops "Otaku Hot Girl" With Epic Jujutsu Kaisen Sample

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest anime fans out there and has a new track paying homage to Gojo to prove it.

Megan Thee Stallion hasn't been shy when it comes to her love of all things anime, as the prolific singer loves franchises including My Hero Academia, Soul Eater, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hunter x Hunter, One Piece, and many more. Most recently, one of the biggest supernatural shonen series has gained her attention in Jujutsu Kaisen. Going so far as to dress up like the popular character Satoru Gojo when she hosted the Crunchyroll Awards in Japan, Megan has upped the anime ante by creating a new track that references the Jujutsu Tech teacher who is currently trapped in the anime adaptation's Prison Realm.

In Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, we witnessed Gojo once again entering the lion's den by arriving in the city of Shibuya. Thanks to the machinations of Geto, Mahito, and several other villains, Gojo found himself trapped within a nefarious cube known as the Prison Realm. Since Yuji Itadori and company weren't able to free Satoru from the cursed item, the world has gone to pot as cursed beings run rampant now that Gojo is off the table. With a third season confirmed by Studio MAPPA, the challenges are only becoming more dangerous for Yuji and those who survived Shibuya as the Culling Game looms large.

Gojo Thee Stallion

The specific lyric in Megan Thee Stallion's new track, "Otaku Hot Girl", has the rapper stating that she can't be touched like Gojo. For those who might not be familiar with the anime character, the Jujutsu Kaisen hero has powers that make it quite difficult for villains to get a blow in on the teacher. Unfortunately, Geto didn't need to lay a finger on Gojo in order to make sure that he was stricken from the playing field.

megan thee stallion sampling a jujutsu kaisen track and getting yuji itadori’s english VA (adam mcarthur) to narrate the intro like she is so insane for this lmfkskdkskdr#MEGAN #JJK pic.twitter.com/eUgCo7l3Sn — springkies (@jekkibby2) June 28, 2024

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, we need to tread lightly when it comes to spoiler territory. For those who have been following the printed story from creator Gege Akutami, Gojo has been making quite a few headlines as the shonen series inches toward its end. Whenever Jujutsu Kaisen does end, we know one musical artist who will be heartbroken to say goodbye to the cursed beings.

