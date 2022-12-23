Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Revels in The Horror of Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen's first film rose the ranks to become one of the top grossing anime movies of all time, hitting the top ten thanks to bringing in over one hundred and seventy million dollars worldwide. What is especially surprising about this fact is that the prequel doesn't feature Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, or Nobara Kugisaki in the slightest, instead focusing on newcomer Yuta Okkotsu and his terrifying power that is as scary as it is tragic. Now, one cosplayer has created the perfect cosplay to capture both Yuta and his horrific "partner".

At this year's Jump Festa, Jujutsu Kaisen announced that Studio MAPPA would return to the fan-favorite Shonen series for a second season, which was slated to arrive next July. Much like Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the next season will study the past of Jujutsu Tech, but rather than following Yuta's story once again, we'll see a young Gojo in a similar position as Yuji and Yuta, giving us a better idea of the tragic background that the all-powerful teacher had with the nefarious villain and what led to the drastic change from his early years to how anime fans know him today.

Yuta Kaisen

Twitter Cosplayer Call Her Sensei not only brought back Yuta Okkotsu following the events of the Shonen prequel film, but also built an impressive recreation of Yuta's demonic partner who sprang to life thanks to a combination of the Jujutsu Tech student's cursed energy and the loss of the love of his life:

While Yuta hadn't appeared at all during the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, his role in the future of the franchise isn't over following the prequel movie's release. With the post-credit scene of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hinting at the future of the movie's star, the question now arises whether the former student will return as an ally or an enemy to the main cast. Regardless of when Yuta does return to the anime adaptation, expect some major shockwaves to arrive throughout the anime season's second season.

