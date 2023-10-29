Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Their Hopes for the Anime's Crew

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been drawing a lot of attention for how some of the latest episodes of the season have played out and the stress it's put on the staff as a result, and the creator behind it all has shared their hopes for the anime's staff heading into the rest of the season! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has kicked off the real thrust of the Shibuya Incident arc, and that means the fights are only going to get more intense from this point on as Yuji Itadori and the others get more aggressive against tougher opponents.

With the staff behind the Jujutsu Kaisen anime opening up more about the tougher conditions each of the episodes has placed them under (to deliver some exceptional looking episodes), the original creator behind the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Gege Akutami, has shared their support for the staff throughout the anime's run so far. And with the latest response to the anime's latest episode, Akutami has shared some hopes that the team will be "repaid more and more."

What Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Thinks of Episode 14

"Thank you season two episode fourteen!!," Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami's comment about the episode begins (as translated by @soukatsu_ on X). "When the animation (in this case, the outline, the timing, and the actual drawings themselves) is so ridiculously good, I really do just laugh. I hope the people who have worked so incredibly hard for this whole experience and for this anime can be repaid more and more...is all I have to say!!"

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's Shibuya Incident will be continuing through the Fall, and will only be getting more intense as the episodes roll on as it will continue to shake things up towards its grand finale. You can catch up with everything that's happened in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime so far now streaming with Crunchyroll (including the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie), and the Shibuya Incident arc is only going to be getting more explosive as the real main fights change the course of the anime for the worst.

