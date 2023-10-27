Jujutsu Kaisen Director Expresses Extreme Disappointment With Latest Episode

MAPPA hasn't been shy when it comes to the sheer glut of anime projects that the studio has been working on. Aside from Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan, the studio has also worked on the likes of Hell's Paradise, Vinland Saga, and Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill. Recently, a director on the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season took the opportunity to discuss fan concerns and state that harsh work conditions had an effect on the overall product that is the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Director Hokuto Sadamoto responded to the backlash from fans who felt that the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen had lacking animation that hadn't stood toe-to-toe with previous examples in the supernatural shonen series, "I felt really sorry for the people who said, 'It's not the drawings, it's the storyboards that are bad.' I'm really sorry. Even before I accepted the contract, I was repeatedly told that I didn't have time, so I thought, 'Let's save energy...' and that's my responsibility. I didn't care what happened to the later sections either, so I should have spent a full month creating the pre-visualization and then handed it over to the director."

MAPPA Working Conditions

Earlier this month, an animator on the series shared their thoughts on the harsh working conditions when it comes to MAPPA's anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen, "I have nothing to lose, so if you want to take me to court for complaining, I'll take it. Silencing the staff from talking about how atrocious the work conditions are is comically evil i don't care at this point because yes, the schedule is beyond terrible the fact that work gets done at all with any level of competency is incredible. I will not compromise my health for work that won't even cover all of my rent, let alone any other expenses my main job and my overall well-being mean more to me than the fear of being blacklisted."

