Jujutsu Kaisen's Universal Studios Ride Shares First Details

Universal Studios knows what it takes to make world-class attractions, and the park is ready to do so for anime lovers once more. After all, it isn't every day the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen signs off on a special theme park ride. After being announced some time ago, the first details of Universal Studios' collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen are here, and they promise an impressive ride is coming to the park.

For those who don't know, Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed it would be getting a 4D ride at Universal Studios Japan earlier this year. Now, we know the attraction will take guests on a special tour of the anime's Kyoto branch. This means fans will come into contact with their favorite sorcerers like Gojo and Nobara while also visiting those from the Kyoto Goodwill Event. So if you have been missing Todo, well – this 4D ride should fill that hole in your heart.

"This shocking 4-D attraction will bring you up close and personal to a Jujutsu battlefield," the description for the Jujutsu Kaisen ride writes. "Original 3D-animated series and special effects including vibrations and water spritzers will bring the curses' eerie shapes to life. The intense power of its Jujutsu sorcerers will appear before your eyes with unbelievable realism! Experience the mind-numbing battle with your whole body as you follow those who aren't intimidated by mighty curses!"

For those wanting to visit this attraction, it will be open at Universal Studios Japan for a limited time. The park will kickstart the Jujutsu Kaisen event on September 16th and close it in July 2023. So if you are planning a vacation to Japan within the next year, be sure to visit!

