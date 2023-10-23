Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is getting ready for more of the Shibuya Incident’s fights, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next episode with the promo for Episode 14! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has shown off the first real fights of the Shibuya Incident arc, and while it’s come with some notable wins, it’s also had way more losses for Yuji Itadori and the others. With Satoru Gojo out of the picture for the foreseeable future, it’s going to be on the rest of the sorcerers’ shoulders to try and make it out of Shibuya alive.

Yuji looked to be down for the count after his fight with Choso in the anime’s latest episode, but he’s far from the only moving piece in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 at the moment. There is a lot more chaos breaking out over Shibuya, and there are tons of sorcerers and curses that are making their moves as well. The promo for the next episode teases we’ll be seeing more of Mei Mei in action with what’s coming next, and you can check out the preview for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 is titled “Fluctuations,” and it will be premiering on Thursday, October 26th in Japan before then being exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll. You can catch up with everything that’s happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll as well. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

“Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped… and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya.”

