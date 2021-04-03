Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Us Pitch Perfect Megumi

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's first anime season has come to a close thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, bringing several new fans to the Shonen franchise that features the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech, and one fan has decided to honor one of the fan-favorite characters of the series in Megumi. Fighting curses alongside both Yuji Itadori and Nobara as a first-year student, Megumi proved in the season finale of the anime's first season that he has far more up his sleeve when it comes to cursed energy than many viewers had originally thought.

One of the major abilities of Megumi that we've witnessed so far in Jujutsu Kaisen has been his ability to summon cursed beasts that take the form of wolves, owls, and other twisted versions of familiar animals. When battling to save his sister from a curse, he unleashed his "domain" which was able to assist in granting the students of Jujutsu Tech yet another finger for Sukuna, which was subsequently eaten by Itadori as his quest to collect them all continues. Though a second season has yet to be confirmed for the anime, the popularity of the Shonen franchise has many anime fans believing it's only a matter of time before the television series makes its grand return.

Instagram Cosplayer Weiann Van shared this pitch-perfect take on Megumi, prepping to release more cursed energy as he attempts to become a full-fledged Jujutsu Sorcerer while also making sure that his friend Yuji isn't swallowed whole by the power of Sukuna, king of the curses:

Jujutsu Kaisen clearly has a future in the world of anime, with an upcoming animated movie set to cover the prequel manga that introduced the world of curses before Yuji Itadori joined the ranks of Jujutsu Tech. With the manga continuing the franchise's story from creator Gege Akutami, there is plenty of material for the anime from Studio MAPPA to cover down the road. With manga such as The Promised Neverland and Demon Slayer having already come to an end, Jujutsu Kaisen seems to be continuing its rise in popularity around the world.

