Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Fuses Yuta Okkotsu And Satoru Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen only has five chapters in its manga run before creator Gege Akutami brings the series to an end. As the final fight is still underway, the fate of many characters is still a question. Two of said characters include Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo, who have gone through some tough scenarios in the recent installments of the supernatural shonen series. With Gojo routinely winning popularity polls, the legacy left by this teacher, and his student Yuta, will be remembered long after Jujutsu Tech takes a bow.

Warning. If you haven’t been keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga, be forewarned that we’ll be touching upon spoilers that have taken place in recent chapters. As readers discovered, Gojo was killed at the hands of Sukuna, the king of curses. This was one of the biggest deaths of the series by leaps and bounds, as Satoru would routinely be defined as one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Looking to avenge his master and stop the big bad of the series, Yuta went to some extreme lengths and took a page from the villain known as Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen Doesn’t Need The Fusion Dance

In the final battle, Yuta made the risky decision to place his own brain inside Gojo’s body. Netting him some wild new powers, the fusion also means that Okkotsu doesn’t have much time to take on Sukuna. The time is ticking on how long Yuta can successfully pilot Gojo’s body and it seems likely that even if the cursed king is defeat, neither Gojo nor Yuta is making it out of the manga alive.

While the manga might be ending this September, the anime adaptation still has a long road ahead. Studio MAPPA quickly confirmed that a third season was in the works following the Shibuya Incident Arc’s finale. While MAPPA hasn’t stated when we might be able to expect the Culling Game to begin on the small screen, Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime still has some major moments to translate to the small screen following the manga’s grand finale.

