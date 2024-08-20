Jujutsu Kaisen Teases the Fate of Sukuna’s Final Finger

Jujutsu Kaisen loves nothing more than a good cliffhanger. For years now, creator Gege Akutami has left fans on read with a number of last-minute teases. This week, the manga is back at it again with an all-new cliffhanger, and this one is major. After all, we have finally been teased about Sukuna’s final, long-lost finger.

The whole thing came to a head when Jujutsu Kaisen posted chapter 266. It was there fans watched as Yuji Itadori continued his fight with Sukuna, and their fated showdown has been kicked up a notch. The two are out for blood, and by the chapter’s end, Sukuna feels like he has an upper hand against Yuji. But before too long, the King of Curses senses something is amiss.

The last we see of Sukuna is his shocked expression while Yuji continues to fight with some fingers missing. The next thing we are shown is a mysterious location deep underground. In the tunnel, we can see Sukuna’s last finger suspended by wires of some sort. So now, fans are wondering what in the world is happening with the finger.

Thanks to Kenjaku, Sukuna’s self was split into 20 fingers ages ago, and 19 of them are accounted for. Yuji was ladened with the fingers at some point, and after Sukuna took control of Megumi, he tried to compensate for his missing finger by eating part of his original body. His power level was boosted by the sacrifice, but for years now, fans have been speculating about this final finger. Now, this Jujutsu Kaisen cliffhanger is here to reassure fans their hunch was correct. Sukuna’s final finger is about to play into Yuji’s plan, and readers are thinking the boy has somehow come to acquire the relic.

If you want to catch up on all the Jujutsu Kaisen crazy going on, you can find the manga over on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Akutami’s hit story, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen cliffhanger?