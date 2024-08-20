Jujutsu Kaisen Ending: Who Will Die?

Jujutsu Kaisen only has five more chapters until creator Gege Akutami brings the series to an end. On September 29th, the final installment featuring Yuji Itadori and Jujutsu Tech will arrive. One of the biggest elements of the series that has broken fans’ hearts is that the shonen franchise has never been shy about killing its biggest characters. With the heroes and villains of the series routinely leaving this mortal coil, now seems like the prime time to start hashing out which Jujutsu Kaisen characters will survive the final battle and which will die fighting for the future of their world.

Warning. If you aren’t caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga, be forewarned that we’ll be touching on spoiler territory on the series’ endgame. When it comes to the heroes, Akutami has killed the likes of Nobara, Nanami, and even the all-powerful sorcerer Satoru Gojo. The latter is perhaps the most shocking considering that Gojo still will routinely win “popularity polls” surrounding the supernatural shonen series. When Gojo died at the hands of Sukuna, it truly elicited the idea that anyone can die at any time. With only five chapters left, it is entirely possible that anyone can be wiped off the board.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is Yuji Itadori a Goner?

As we speak, Yuji and Sukuna are still trading blows and the battle itself is reaching its apex. Throughout the series, Itadori himself has been struggling with the very concept of death, reeling from losing those around him and training to steer past the giant obstacles in his path. Should Itadori defeat the king of curses, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll stay alive doing it. Anime series have routinely had “epilogue” chapters to present where their series move in the future past the finale but there doesn’t appear to be much time for that in Jujutsu Kaisen’s case.

When it comes to supporting characters such as Todo and Maki, things are as good as they possibly could be in terms of them making it out of the series alive. There is also the possibility that Megumi can squeeze by if Yuji defeats Sukuna and the King of the Curses relinquishes his body as a result. Considering how bleak and dark the series has been to this point, there is also the strong possibility that all the heroes are killed and Sukuna reigns supreme.

Of course, Yuta’s situation is still anyone’s guess. Thanks to placing his brain inside of Gojo’s body, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 star might not manage to make it out of this alive even if Sukuna doesn’t deliver the killing blow. Yuta only has a limited time inside of his mentor’s frame and thus, seems like a good candidate for facing the Grim Reaper.

Want to see who lives and who dies in Jujutsu Kaisen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Jujutsu Tech.