Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Gifts Megumi a Second Chance at Life

If there is one thing Jujutsu Kaisen is good at, it is keeping fans on edge. The series has been around since 2018, and in that time, Gege Akutami hasn’t let up on fans once. From plot twists to major deaths, we have seen it all, and now Jujutsu Kaisen is ramping things up. Its manga has announced its end date, and this week, Jujutsu Kaisen left fans stunned with a teaser regarding Megumi’s future.

The whole thing came to light as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 266 went live. It was there fans watched as Sukuna and Yuji began their fight within the latter’s domain. Determined to finish each other off, the battle is brutal from the very beginning. It seems like Sukuna gets the upperhand at one point, but it doesn’t stay that way. Yuji is able to reach Megumi’s soul once more, and he is able to bring a spark back to his friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meeting with a young version of Megumi, Yuji is able to speak with his best friend thanks to his domain. It is there Yuji admits things are lonely without Megumi around, and this confession sparks the latter to fight once more. Megumi uses his return to spark control of his shadows, making Sukuna stumble as he falls into a pit. It is then the King of Curses realizes that Megumi’s soul is fighting back from within their shared body, and now Yuji is doubling the offense from the outside.

There is no telling how Jujutsu Kaisen will end this fight, but Yuji has come a long way. He was unable to rally Megumi to his side before, but now, the two friends are fighting their hardest to take down Sukuna. Only time will tell how this fated feud will end, but as you can imagine, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is rallying fiercely for Yuji to come out on top.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? You can find the manga over on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app right now. So for more info on the series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this latest update about Megumi? Do you think the sorcerer is coming out the manga alive? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!