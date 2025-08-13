Jujutsu Kaisen Creator’s Health Update Hints at a Longer Hiatus From the Industry

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga concluded its story in September 2024 and released Volumes 29 and 20 simultaneously on December 25th, 2024, but only in Japan. Upon its conclusion, Jujutsu Kaisen is being recognized as one of the most groundbreaking series in the modern anime and manga industry. Even though JJK is Gege Akutami’s first serialized manga, the series reached unprecedented levels of popularity, and it only continues to grow despite its ending. Meanwhile, the anime is still awaiting its Season 3, which was confirmed in December 2023 after Season 2’s finale.

The upcoming season will follow Yuji Itadori and the other sorcerers dealing with the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident while trying to find a way to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. JJK’s ending was incredibly controversial, but it left fans with bittersweet feelings while bidding farewell to the series after six years of serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump. On the bright side, the series’ creator, Gege Akutami, left a hopeful message in the final volume about his potential return, likely with a new manga. However, he may not return to the manga industry anytime soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Weekly Run Had a Major Impact on Gege Akutami’s Health

Gege Akutami collaborated with the One Piece Card Game and shared the stunning visuals of each of the Five Elders. This is also the first time we see the official coloring of the Five Elders, way before the manga and anime were revealed. Along with the visuals, Akutami also shared a message about wanting to pay back Eiichiro Oda’s favor. According to @lightningclare, the translator of JJK Chapter 236, Akutami said, “I became ill towards the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen serialization & saw no way out until Oda-sensei introduced me to a hospital.”

“After making a full recovery & finishing serialization, I wanted to thank him somehow but wasn’t sure how to; so after many twists & turns, I decided to repay him back through my work,” he concluded. Gege also shared that he had the most fun while drawing Saint Nusjuro, and he was blown away by the color specifications of the Five Elders.

Even during JJK’s serialization, Akutami often fell ill due to overwork and constant pressure from the publishers. Several mangakas, especially those working on a weekly schedule, suffer from all kinds of ailments since the work is so taxing. Creating manga weekly took a serious toll on his health, but luckily, the author is recovering well. Akutami has yet to specify if he will return with a Jujutsu Kaisen spin-off or a completely new series. However, it seems we may not learn more about his future plans anytime soon.

It’s only fair that the author takes enough rest before releasing a new series. In the meantime, he has been working on side projects such as One Piece Card Game visuals, Black Clover’s 10th anniversary, etc., to stay in the public eye. It’s only been about a year since Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending, and there’s a major chance that Akutami won’t be willing to commit to such a schedule this soon, especially before getting his well-deserved rest.

