One Piece Recruits Jujutsu Kaisen Creator for Epic Five Elders Makeover

The One Piece Card Game frequently collaborates with renowned mangaka to promote both its characters and the game itself. Previously, Black Clover’s Yuki Tabata created a Luffy card, Sakamoto Days’ Yuto Suzuki drew a Shanks card, The Promised Neverland’s Posuka Demizu promoted Sabo, and Food Wars’ Sun Saeki worked on Ace’s illustration. This time, to commemorate the annual One Piece Day, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami shared these breathtaking visuals of the Five Elders, right before a major event in the anime. Akutami worked on five cards, each dedicated to one Elder. These cards highlight never-before-seen forms of these villains while also confirming their official coloring for the first time.

So far, the anime has only revealed Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s true form, but the rest will make their appearance not long from now. While the manga readers must be aware of what these forms mean, anime-only fans will soon witness the overwhelming strength of the other four elders as well. Although Jujutsu Kaisen reached its conclusion in September 2024, the mangaka has yet to announce any new projects. Even so, he is occasionally working on special projects such as One Piece Card Game and Black Clover’s 10th anniversary while also getting his well-deserved rest. The mangaka faced several health issues during JJK’s serialization, so all the more reason his fans are waiting patiently for another project in the near future.

The Five Elders Are Major Antagonists in One Piece’s Egghead Incident Arc

The Five Elders were introduced in the Jaya Arc of One Piece, and they have always controlled things from a higher position. They never had to get their hands dirty to catch criminals since they had more than enough subordinates to do the job for them. The tragic Ohara Incident confirmed how ruthless they can be. As the official highest authority in the world, they have been controlling everything from a place where no one could reach them. The Elders also never hesitate to take down entire islands if it suits their interest. However, their power wasn’t revealed until years later when Sabo encountered them in the Pangea Castle. They transformed into strange creatures, implying they have the powers of Zoan Devil Fruits. He barely managed to escape the castle after being cornered by them and Imu.

However, the situation in Egghead was much dire, and after watching Admiral Kizaru fail, Saturn had no choice but to descend from the Holy Land of Mariejois. The anime just concluded Bartholomew Kuma’s heartbreaking backstory, and now the fighting in Egghead has resumed. Saturn’s overwhelming strength far surpasses that of Kizaru, and there’s no doubt that the other four will be on almost the same level. The anime has only shown the Elders’ forms in silhouettes, but Akutami revealed them ahead of the anime. The Egghead Incident Arc is also in its final phase and will soon be heading towards the Elbaf Arc, which is currently ongoing in the manga.