Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Honors Black Clover’s Fiery Favorite With New Tribute

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s creator has shared a special new tribute for Black Clover, and with it has honored the fiery standout from the series, Mereoleona Vermillion. Black Clover has officially kicked off the 10th anniversary celebration for its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it has recruited some of the magazine’s biggest creators and artists to help commemorate the occasion. Previous released tributes have included the likes of One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda and Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto, and now it’s gone even further with more creators getting to unleash their takes on the long running action series and its characters.

The latest batch of creators revealing new Black Clover tributes have included the likes of My Hero Academia‘s Kohei Horikoshi and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s Koyoharu Gotoge, and most awesomely also includes Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gege Akutami. The manga creator might have ended his time with the magazine last year, but now he’s returned with some fierce new art putting the spotlight on the Crimson Lion and Royal Knights Captain, Mereoleona Vermillion. Check it out below.

Who Is Mereoleona in Black Clover?

Mereoleona Vermillion is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters to ever make their debut in Black Clover. She was introduced later into the series when her brother was taken out of the action, and she ushered in a whole new phase for the franchise on a whole. Not only did she help Asta and the Black Bulls get much stronger, but it was immediately apparent that she would be one of the strongest characters in the series overall. She often gets key fights against major villains, and that’s especially true for the final arc as it continues to release new chapters showing off its final battles as well.

Black Clover returned this Summer with three massive new chapters for the final arc of the series, and with it continues to give Mereoleona some big moments. She has been (quite literally) firing off on all cylinders through the final arc with the debut of a fiery new form, and it’s clear she still has one more major battle to go before it all can come to an end. So for fans of the character, there’s still a lot to look forward to. That’s especially true for when the anime finally makes its comeback in the near future too.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen has been working on a return of its own as well. While Gege Akutami’s original manga series ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, the anime is now in the works on new episodes. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in development, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. But there’s a new update for the new season coming in just a matter of weeks with a special event coming for the series hitting later this Fall.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be adapting the Culling Game arc from Akutami’s original manga, and there’s still a lot of information yet to be revealed about potential returning staff and cast. At the same time, the arc is going to be introducing a ton of new characters and situations that Yuji and the others will have to navigate as a deadly tournament begins in full.