Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Reveals the Attacks They’d Like to Use IRL

Jujutsu Kaisen has cemented itself as one of anime’s best shows on the air, and fans everywhere are falling in line behind Yuji Itadori. The show’s fluid animation and dark action make it a must-watch series, and Jujutsu Kaisen is already working on a new season for fans. In the meantime, the series’ brass has questions about its heroes, and that is why a new poll has gone live ranking the manga’s moves that fans wish they could use in real life.

The poll was hosted by Shonen Jump courtesy of Viz Media. The site asked fans what attack or tool from Jujutsu Kaisen they wish they could use in real life. The results have been tallied, and it turns out Gojo’s family technique is what fans covet the most

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to check out the full list, no worries! You can find the top responses from the poll below:

1 – Gojo’s Limitless

2 – Yuta’s Special Grade Vengeful Cursed Spirit: Rika

3 – Fushiguro’s Divine Dogs

4 – Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine

5 – Todo’s Boogie Woogie

6 – Itadori’s Black Flash

7 – Toge’s Cursed Speech

8 – Geto’s Maximum Uzumaki

9 – Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration

10 – Toji’s Inverted Spear of Heaven

11 – Kugisaki’s Resonance

12 – Nanamin’s Seven to Three

13 – Maki’s Dragonbone

14 – Principal Yaga’s Cursed Puppets

15 – Choso’s Supernova

16 – Mei Mei’s Black Bird Manipulation

17 – Naobito’s Projection Sorcery

18 – Tengen’s Cursed Technique of Immortality

19 – Panda’s Gorilla Mode

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen Star Comments on the Anime Industry’s Wage Problems | Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Climbs U.S. Box Office with New Record | Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Director Addresses Gojo and Geto’s Complicated Relationship

As you can see, Limitless took the top spot, and it is easy to see why. The technique allows its users to manipulate space at will. To put it simply, the technique gives its user the ability to make infinity a reality around them. Of course, this power is hard to control, and Gojo is unique in his ability to wield the technique since he was born with the Six Eyes. So if you want to be able to use Limitless as you have seen in the anime, well – you will need Gojo’s icy blue eyes to do so!

What do you make of this Jujutsu Kaisen ranking? Do you agree with how these techniques came out…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.