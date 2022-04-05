Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Director Shares One Its Most Heartbreaking Details

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 might have been focused on Yuta first and foremost, but the movie didn’t let the boy hog the entire spotlight. Fans know the prequel dealt with Gojo and Geto quite a bit before the credits rolled, after all. The pair were able to showcase their friendship in a way the TV series hasn’t been able to. And now, the film’s director is opening up about one of their most emotional scenes.

After all, Sunghoo Park has been open about his work on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (via kaikaikitan), and he has answered quite a few fan questions involving the film. A recent one asked Park why Gojo got low to the ground before Geto was dealt with, and the director confessed the choice was emotional.

“It’s because I wanted Gojo to say his final words to Geto at the same eye level. I made him crouch down and brought him closer to whereGeto is sitting,” he explained.

If you will remember, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 did end with Gojo and Geto having a one-on-one conversation after the latter lost to Yuta Okkotsu. Geto was in a rough state, and his best friend caught him before he could either escape or pass away.

It is there the two have a conversation, and Gojo crouches down to be closer to his friend and closest friend. When that chat ends, Gojo has one last thing to do, and he kills Geto. His death is handled off-screen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as fans know. But by the time the anime’s first season comes around, well – Geto is amongst the living once more. His body has been co-opted, after all, and season two will explore the sorcerer’s return in even greater detail. But at least when Geto did die, he was first able to level with Gojo eye to eye.

