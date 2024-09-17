Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Welcomes Two Major Character Revivals

Jujutsu Kaisen likes to keep its fans on edge, and that has never rang more true than now. Thanks to creator Gege Akutami, the hit Shonen Jump series has left readers dangling over everything from sudden deaths to long-awaited reunions. These days, Jujutsu Kaisen is upping the ante as the manga has just two more chapters to go before it closes. As such, each chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen epilogue has made big reveals, and the most recent confirmed the revival of two major characters.

If you are caught up with the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, you will known that not one but two revivals just came through. The first was telegraphed by Yuji's friends as the epilogue suggested Yuta Okkotsu was far from dead. And as for the second, well – Jujutsu Kaisen took fans by surprise as it confirmed Hiromi Higurama was not as dead as he seemed.

Jujutsu Kaisen Revives Yuta and Hiromi

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen made fans wait patiently before revealing these two revivals. If you will recall, the Shinjuku Showdown arc sent Higurama packing awhile back. The sorcerer appeared during the manga's final arc to help Yuji take down Sukuna, and his law-abiding technique did some serious damage against the King of Curses. However, in the end, Sukuna was able to find a legal loophole. The last we saw Higurma, the lawyer had been dealt a critical injury by Sukuna, leaving Ui Ui and Kirara to transport him from battle. Given how Jujutsu Kaisen likes to kill its characters, most assumed Higurama was killed by Sukuna, but he survived the blow with just a broken arm.

As for Yuta, well – his return is a lot more complicated. During the Shinjuku Showdown arc, Yuta was near death as Sukuna did lethal damage to the boy's body. He then transferred his brain to Gojo's corpse with help from Kenjaku's technique, giving him a second shot at battle. Still, Yuta could only keep up the technique for so long. When we last saw Yuta on the battlefield, his time in Gojo's body was dwindling, but Yuta was saved from death once more. It turns out Rika's love for Yuta pushed her to revive the boy. Using her reverse cursed technique, Rika not only pieced together Yuta's corpse but was able to put his brain back inside the body. The curse's immense power was able to bring Yuta back to life, so he managed to evade death quite a few times.

Who Died in the Final Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen?

As for who actually died during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, well – the jury is out. Jujutsu Kaisen has two chapters left to go before it ends, so more revivals could be on the way. As far as we know, Gojo Satoru is still very dead, but fans are downright desperate for his return. Beyond that, we know the final arc took out Sukuna and Uraume as well as Kenjaku. Some ancient sorcerers like Kashimo were killed on their own terms, and of course, Choso gladly gave his life to save Yuji from one of Sukuna's blows. There is no denying that the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen was a blood bath. However, some of its presumed deaths are now walking themselves back.

