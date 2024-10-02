Jujutsu Kaisen Finale Drops a Surprising Mahito Cameo

While Suguru Geto might have been the puppet master responsible for Jujutsu Kaisen's second season storyline, the Shibuya Incident Arc, perhaps no villain was as despised as the cursed energy user's right-hand man, Mahito. Responsible for the death of Nanami and the severe injuring of Nobara, the flesh-manipulating villain was luckily taken down by Yuji Itadori and was, ironically enough, killed by Geto. Mahito wouldn't find his way back to life to participate in the fight against Sukuna but creator Gege Akutami had a special final appearance for the villain that might throw readers for a loop.

Warning. If you are only following Jujutsu Kaisen's anime, be forewarned that we will be exploring some massive spoiler territory for the series finale of the manga. When Mahito perished, many anime fans left out a breath of relief as the joyous antagonist had caused his fair share of pain and torment in Shibuya. Unfortunately, he was not killed by Yuji Itadori himself but was absorbed by Geto, adding Mahito's strength to himself. In the final chapter, readers are able to see Mahito waiting for Sukuna in the afterlife, a scene that was reminiscent of the king of curses have a chat with Jogo in the second season.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Mahito: One Last Time

As Mahito sat in the void, he had some final questions for Sukuna, as the pair had talks in the past during the supernatural shonen series. Mahito stated, "I wanted to ask you something, Sukuna. You were lying weren't you? To yourself and others? About just living as befits your nature? I think your life was about revenge against everyone who scorned you as an abomination."

In a surprising twist, Sukuna states that should he be reincarnated, he would take a new path and attempt to "change how he lives". Mahito isn't the biggest fan of this answer, yelling in frustration, "But that's boring! You're gonna settle down? But then I'm the only unruly child left!" Since Mahito can't let his hatred go, it would seem that he will be spending an eternity in the void, unable to find the peace that he would need to move on. Ironically enough, Mahito has the final line of the series during this exchange, showing that even though he has been dead for some time, he still played a significant role.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Details

While Mahito might not return to the anime for its third season, Studio MAPPA is still pushing forward with continuing Jujutsu Kaisen's wildly successful anime adaptation. MAPPA has been tight-lipped when it comes to the third season's release date but the studio did confirm its subject matter. Thanks to Suguru Geto's actions in season two, the Culling Game is on its way and the survivors of Shibuya will have even more problems on their hands.

If you need an introduction to the Culling Game, the storyline will assemble quite a few cursed energy-wielders to fight one another under some wild rules. Even though Yuji was able to survive Shibuya, this doesn't mean that he will have a leg up during the Culling Game as Jujutsu Tech is out to kill both him and his lesser half Sukuna. Jujutsu Kaisen 0's Yuta Okkotsu has made his debut in the television series and has been given the role of Yuji's executioner, turning up the heat for the upcoming third season.

