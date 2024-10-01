Jujutsu Kaisen Finale Reveals Sukuna's Final Words

Even if you haven't been following Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, it should come as no surprise that the king of curses, Sukuna, was ultimately the "big bad" of the series. While villains like Suguru Geto and Mahito had their fair share of evil deeds that plagued the likes of Yuji Itadori during the supernatural shonen series, none were as powerful as Sukuna. In Jujutsu Kaisen's final chapter, readers are given the chance to bid a fond farewell to the sorcerers and such is the case with Sukuna. In his final words, supernatural shonen fans might be surprised at what the king of the curses had to say.

Warning. If you haven't read the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, Chapter 271, be forewarned that we will be exploring massive spoilers for the series. Sukuna might be dead but passing off this mortal coil has never stopped Jujutsu Tech characters from offering some words from beyond the grave. Thanks to Yuji, Nobara, and countless other heroes joining forward, the king of the curses' grasp on Megumi was lost and Sukuna did the unthinkable: he died. Entering into whatever afterlife awaits curses, Sukuna is greeted by an unexpected villain as Mahito has some words to share with the cursed king.

(Photo: Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen's final chapter - Shueisha)

Sukuna's Last Words

In greeting Sukuna, Mahito is surprised to see that the king of curses arrived before any of his potential victims to the afterlife. Rather than attacking Sukuna, Mahito asks the villain an important question, "You were lying, weren't you? To yourself and others? About just living as befits your nature? I think your life was about revenge against everyone who scorned you as an abomination."

Sukuna is more than happy to respond, sharing his last words as ones that readers might not have seen coming, "It amounts to the same thing. That is my nature. I know no other way. No, that's wrong. I could have chosen how to live. I had two chances, but I had to vomit out the curse writhing in my entrails. I was afraid of immolation by my own curse. If there's a next time, maybe I'll change how I live. Of course. After all, I lost." Sukuna then walks into the abyss, but one big thread from the big bad remains.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Will Sukuna Return?

Following Mahito having an outburst that he is the only curse unable to move on, we are given glimpses at some of the series biggest characters in their final panels. The likes of Yuji, Yuta, Megumi, Nobara, and those who survive the Sukuna fight are given what is essentially the happiest ending they could grasp. Of course, the final panel is one that leads many readers to think that the king of curses isn't done with this world.

Creator Gege Akutami's final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on a surviving finger of Sukuna's, featured in a tiny, wooden standee. This panel doesn't necessarily mean that we'll see a sequel to the shonen series but it does hint at the idea that the cursed king isn't through with playing some role in the universe's future. Whether or not we see Gege Akutami return to this specific story, the impact that Jujutsu Kaisen has had on the anime world cannot be overstated.

Want to see what Jujutsu Kaisen's ending means for both the worlds of manga and anime? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Jujutsu Tech and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.