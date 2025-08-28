Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Announces Return With New Series

It’s been nearly a year since Gege Akutami’s breakout series, Jujutsu Kaisen, wrapped up its six-year-long run in Shonen Jump, and despite fans’ mixed opinions on the ending, the goodbye was a bittersweet one nonetheless. Having said that, while fans wait for the next update on Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen, which is expected to release sometime in 2026, Gege Akutami has already announced their return with an all-new manga series, and here’s everything we know so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a recent post on X by @MangaMoguraRE, Gege Akutami will be releasing a new manga series in Issue 41 of Shonen Jump, which is scheduled to release on September 8th, 2025. The new series is reportedly titled Mojuro, with the official English title yet to be revealed. Excitingly enough, the first chapter will reportedly be 54 pages long, making for quite a strong debut. Unlike with Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami will only be handling the writing for the new series, with Cypher Academy’s Yuji Iwasaki stepping in as the illustrator. While an official announcement has yet to be made, it’s likely that Jujutsu Kaisen fans outside Japan will be able to read the new series digitally via Manga Plus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump Plus app.

Gege Akutami Announced New Manga Series “Mojuro”

"Jujutsu Kaisen" creator Akutami Gege will start a new Manga Series in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 41 out Sep 8!



Art by Iwasaki Yuuji (Cypher Academy)



It will be a Short-Term Serialization. pic.twitter.com/q8fwHDRNZR — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) August 28, 2025

While Manga Mogura does not state the exact source of the update, based on a leak being circulated online, it is very likely that the news comes from the official preview for Issue 41 at the end of Issue 40 of Shonen Jump, which is expected to hit the shelves this Friday, September 1st, 2025. Shonen Jump typically also shares the previews for the upcoming issue on their official Japanese website, which means it won’t be too long till fans get confirmation of Gege Akutami’s return.

Granted, the new series will be a little different from what fans remember with Akutami not being in charge of the art for a change. That said, this may just be a blessing as Akutami’s writing could shine even better when not burdened by Shueisha’s incredibly demanding deadlines. It also seems like this new series could be a dark fantasy just like Jujutsu Kaisen and could even come to fill the gap that the former left, potentially even becoming just as much of a worldwide sensation.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.

Are you excited for Gege Akutami’s return? Tell us in the comments below!