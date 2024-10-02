Jujutsu Kaisen Fails to Answer a Big Question With Its Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen has brought its manga to an end with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after six years, and the final chapter of the series still left a pretty big question left unanswered that was not an issue until the final chapters. Gege Akutami brought the long running action series to an end following a few weeks of special epilogue chapters that explored the immediate fallout of the fight against Sukuna. Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki return to their normal lives, and the rest of the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers are now moving on with their respective futures as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen's final few chapters raised some questions that were wrapped up by the end of the final chapter. While there are still a few big mysteries that never got solved, there's one in particular that feels a bit egregious considering it wasn't even an issue until the final chapters. With the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers from the Culling Game moving on with their lives following the end of the deadly tournament, it was revealed that Fumihiko Takaba survived his fight with Kenjaku. Even going as far as forming a comedy duo with someone who looked a lot like Kenjaku, and unfortunately the ending doesn't come close to revealing what that was all about.

(Photo: Yuji and Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen's final chapter - Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Did Geto or Kenjaku Come Back to Life?

With how many characters that had either come back from the brink of death, or revived entirely, through Jujutsu Kaisen's run, the look at a potential Suguru Geto or Kenjaku in the epilogue chapters seemed like it was teasing that one of them was revived as well. Kenjaku was defeated by Yuta Okkotsu off-panel, and just as how Takaba's death was played off like a joke, this also could have been the case. With Takaba forming a comedy duo with a person that looks just like Kenjaku, it made sense as the two of them had figured out that they both had similar humor during their confrontation.

But with it raised the question of what was actually happening there. The end of the Culling Game left the surviving players still roaming around Japan, and Yuji and the others would be steadily dealing with them in the future. But as the series ended, this question of who this mystery person was is still unanswered. It ultimately might not matter for the long term finale and the implications that the series has left for its world's future, but it sure is a problem that didn't need to exist.

Did Jujutsu Kaisen Have a Bad Ending?

This coupled with the fact that the series is ending with so many other questions is leaving fans with some mixed feelings about how it all has come to an end overall. Funny enough, the biggest question of all after Jujutsu Kaisen's ending is whether or not it was actually a good one. All the ideas for the finale seem to make sense as Yuji and the others have a happy ending that lets them head into a much brighter future than when it all began, but it's the many characters left unresolved that fans have issues with.

Takaba's ending being left like this is just another one on top of the pile of the other characters that fans had been curious about. With the likes of Kenjaku, Gojo, and more not seemingly getting their proper respective conclusions, Jujutsu Kaisen's ending feels like a failure. But it's because of these last second moves that fans will be thinking back on for years to come,