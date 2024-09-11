Why Jujutsu Kaisen May Need to Let Gojo Rest in Peace

Jujutsu Kaisen only has three chapters until it brings its manga to an end. Keeping this in mind, creator Gege Akutami has been wrapping up the final fight and laying the groundwork for just about the happiest ending that the broken anime sorcerers could hope for. Early on in the fight against Sukuna in Megumi's body, the impossible happened in the series: Satoru Gojo died. In a shocking twist of fate, Gojo's body was able to spring into action thanks Yuta Okkotsu taking his former sensei for a ride. As the end approaches, Jujutsu Kaisen has a decision to make and that decision involves Gojo remaining in the grave.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo has been the pinnacle of strength. Whether it's thanks to this fact or the fact that Gojo's bubbly personality is infectious, anime fans have routinely voted Satoru as the most popular character of the shonen series. Whether it's in the anime or the manga, Gojo has been in dire straits. While Satoru is alive and kicking in MAPPA's production, he is currently trapped in the Prison Realm thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc, though luckily, his death is still far away in the television series.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Rest In Peace Gojo

In a way, Gojo's passing has acted as a baton hand-off to Yuji Itadori, as the anime protagonist has needed to step up to the plate in fighting against his "darker half". Luckily, Yuji had more than managed to take the final battle in stride. Even though his brother Choso was killed in the battle against Sukuna, Itadori not only summoned more strength inside of himself but was also able to create his first domain expansion in the process.

Gojo might have been holding a lot of curses back but Yuji and the friends that managed to survive the series, aka Nobara and Megumi, have gone through some serious tests to make sure they are ready for any carnage to come. Their teacher's presence would give them a sense of security wherein they might not work on becoming stronger as the trio have excelled in their respective times of turmoil. Even though Gojo's spirit might have passed on, it is possible that his body will remain active.

Is Yuta Destined To Be Gojo?

As mentioned previously, Yuta Okkotsu made the tough decision to swap his brain into Gojo's body to stand a chance against Sukuna. Unfortunately, the gamble meant that Yuta would only have a limited amount of time before perishing himself. As readers witnessed in the previous chapter, Yuta's death might not be assured and he might just keep permanent residence in his teacher's form. This could work as a way for creator Gege Akutami to "have their cake and eat it to", keeping Gojo dead while also having Okkotsu piloting his corpse would work to appease both sides of the aisle.

Gojo's influence on Jujutsu Kaisen cannot be overstated as the popular character had a major impact on the landscape, the heroes, and the villains that make it up. While Satoru will most certainly be missed, his era has come to an end and it is time for a new generation of sorcerers to pick up the slack and forge a new future. We might not see a Jujutsu Kaisen sequel, but Gojo certainly put in enough work to leave an impression on the anime world with what we did see.

