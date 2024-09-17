Jujutsu Kaisen Recreates Gojo vs Toji in Viral Live-Action Short: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season might have got the lion's share of its attention due to the shocking events of the Shibuya Incident Arc but the Hidden Inventory Arc had its fair share of eye-popping moments. One of the biggest of the prequel tale was the fight featuring a younger Satoru Gojo and the father of Megumi Fushiguro, Toji. Ultimately, Gojo was able to claim victory in the one-on-one brawl but it was no easy task. In an amazing new video, one Jujutsu Tech fan has recreated the hard-hitting, fast-paced battle via a live-action adaptation.

The Hidden Inventory Arc, for those who might need a refresher, took the chance to examine the earlier days of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, as the two future enemies were fast friends during their days at Jujutsu Tech. Rather than showing them as teachers, the two all-powerful characters were seen here as students, being sent on dire missions thanks to their wild abilities. During this prequel story, the two best friends were given a task of protecting the "Star Plasma Vessel", a young girl who was slated to make a major sacrifice to "benefit" the supernatural world. Unfortunately, the mission went awry when Riko was murdered by Toji.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Gojo/Toji Brawl Comes To The "Real World"

Animator Khary Ashmore spent around one year's time in creating this new blending of live-action and animation, recreating a pivotal moment in the confrontation between Toji and Gojo. While the initial phase of the battle saw Gojo suffering an injury that many believed had killed him, the hero was able to bounce back to his feet. During the "re-match", Satoru was able to kill Megumi's father and avenge the death of Riko in doing so.

How Did Toji Return?

Despite blowing a giant hole in Toji that was more than enough to kill his opponent, Gojo didn't keep him in the ground forever. Megumi's father was able to make a surprising return during the Shibuya Incident Arc thanks in part to a villainous sorcerer ingesting one of his bones, expecting to use Toji's power for his own. The villain in question was unable to keep control as Toji claimed the body for his own, fighting everyone on the battlefield, hero and villain alike.

During the second season's final arc, Toji runs into his own son Megumi. During their knock-down, drag-out battle, the Fushiguro senior would come to the startling discovery that he was fighting his offspring. In a shocking move, Toji would take his own life, realizing that he did not want to be the one to kill Megumi as Shibuya fell into chaos.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Future

The end of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is nigh, as creator Gege Akutami is preparing to say goodbye to the supernatural world they had created. With scant few chapters remaining, anime fans are speculating on who will survive the finale and how the shonen manga will bid farewell to Jujutsu Tech. Luckily, while the manga might be ending, the anime adaptation still has some major events and battles to bring to life. Studio MAPPA confirmed that a third season was in the works, looking to adapt the arc known as the "Culling Game". Season three hasn't been billed as the show's last, meaning that a season four might be on the way as well.

Want to see how Jujutsu Kaisen comes to an end this fall?