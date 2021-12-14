Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Funny Story About His Hunter x Hunter Obsession

It has been a while since Hunter x Hunter has put out any new content, but the series’ legacy remains untouched. Yoshihiro Togashi created a shonen classic when he penned the manga, and despite its lengthy hiatus, Hunter x Hunter is thrilling fans to this day. While new readers are picking up the manga, old ones aren’t afraid to reread their favorite arcs when given the chance. And now, fans have learned the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen is amongst the latter group.

And what might that be? Well, you can rest assured that Akutami has amazing taste. The artist is a huge fan of Hunter x Hunter, and he shared as much with fans in a recent message.

The update came this week when Shonen Jump put out its newest issue. It was there Akutami posted a new note, and he said a group of visitors made him sweat his love of Hunter x Hunter. “It was embarrassing when someone told me, ‘You have Hunter x Hunter volumes all over your house.’”

Clearly, Akutami has a big thing for Hunter x Hunter, and fans cannot blame him in the least. The shonen series remains hugely popular today despite its age, and Hunter x Hunter is technically an ongoing series. It has been on hiatus for a few years now, but creator Yoshihiro Togashi has said he hopes to finish it.

And of course, Jujutsu Kaisen is in the same family as Hunter x Hunter. The Shueisha umbrella has treated both stories well, and you can read up on them now if you’d like. Viz Media licenses both manga stateside, and you can read Jujutsu Kaisen weekly through its digital vault. And if a fan were to ask, well – we are sure Togashi is a fan of Akutami’s work as well. After all, there is no way Yuji and Gon wouldn’t become friends if given the chance!

