Jujutsu Kaisen Star Teases a Major Change in Season 3

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen manga! MAPPA is celebrating the anime’s return with a special film titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, which includes the compilation of the Shibuya Incident Arc and the first two episodes of Season 3. The first two episodes adapt the Itadori’s Extermination Arc, which not only follows the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident but also unveils the true motives behind Yuta Okkotsu’s actions. As the trailer suggests, Yuta and Yuji Itadori will engage in a fierce battle as the youngest special-grade sorcerer overwhelms Sukuna’s vessel almost too easily. The anime will also introduce Naoya Zenin, one of the most controversial and famous villains in the series, who has his own selfish motives to join the fight.

Before commencing the highly anticipated Culling Game Arc, the upcoming season will also adapt the Perfect Preparation Arc, which puts Maki Zenin in the spotlight. Culling Game is the second final arc of the series, where the sorcerers once again fall into Kenjaku’s scheme and are forced to participate in a battle royale while they also try to find a way to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. The promotion of Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is in full swing as fans await the global release dates. Yuma Uchida, the voice actor of Megumi Fushiguro, teases a major change that happens in the first two episodes of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Star Talks About the Major Change in a Famous Dynamic

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

According to an interview posted on the official website of the anime, Umida said, “Personally, I think their relationship changes after this, but it’s more like it’s been portrayed more deeply after the Shibuya Incident.”

Junya Enoki, the voice behind Yuji Itadori, added, “In the fight in the Shibuya Incident, it’s only shown that these two get along well, but it’s not often that they fight as a team, so I felt that this kind of teamwork was refreshing.”

Umida also sheds light on how the tragic Shibuya Incident impacted Megumi, “I think that Fushiguro is largely in line with what he should do as a sorcerer. I think that there are personal thoughts welling up inside him, but above all, I think that the biggest thing that happened in the Shibuya Incident was the mental change he went through as a sorcerer, exorcising curses, and how he faced that.”

While Umeda didn’t drop all the details of what’s going to happen next between those two, the change he mentioned suggests how the two of them will grow to trust each other even more than they already do. As Sukuna’s vessel, Yuji is drowning in guilt for being indirectly responsible for the deaths of thousands of people in Shibuya, and he doesn’t appear to be the same as he was before.

On the other hand, Megumi also feels guilty because he’s the one who summoned Mahoraga, which led to such a brutal fight between his Shikigami and Sukuna. The two have grown as sorcerers and as people in just one night, and despite all that they have been through, they can’t relax for a single second and must find a way to free Gojo from the villain’s clutches.

